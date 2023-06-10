Congratulations to talented Pierce County Library card design contest winners – The Suburban Times

COUNTY, Washington – Congratulations to Lilly Frick, age 11, a Buckley resident, and Annika Shearer, age 12, a Gig Harbor resident, for their winning designs in the Pierce County Library System’s Card Design Contest! Frick won in the category for ages 5-11, and Shearer won in the category for ages 12-18.

More than 3,000 people participated in the online voting to select the winning designs from nearly 600 children and teenagers. People may view the winning artwork online at cardcontest.pcls.us.

“All of the entries showed the children’s and teenagers’ amazing art and their love for their library and reading,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “The thousands of people who voted on the designs had a difficult decision to choose from the inspiring and creative drawings.”

In all, 569 students living or attending school in Pierce County submitted original designs in the free contest. Professional artist Brittnee Sylvester reviewed entries and selected six finalists for two age groups: elementary and middle school/high school.

In the coming months, people may choose from these two new student-designed cards as their Pierce County Library card.

A Pierce County Library card is the ticket to a world of information and imagination through books, e-books, audiobooks, movies and other materials.