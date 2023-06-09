Pierce Transit Board to hold Special Study Session – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Study Session Meeting on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom.

In person meeting location:

Pierce Transit Training Center

3720 96th Street SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

Virtual participation: Dial: 1-253-215-8782 Meeting ID No. 88572913028

Webinar link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88572913028

The following business will be transacted at this meeting, however, no final action or disposition on any matter will occur:

Project Update and Next Steps Pertaining to the Pacific Avenue/SR-7 Bus Rapid Transit Project.

The regular board meeting will follow the Special Study Session Meeting, beginning at approximately 4:00 p.m. The full agenda for the study session and regular board meetings will be available at www.piercetransit.org/board-meetings/ after June 7, 2023.