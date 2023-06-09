Newest firefighters learning needed skills – The Suburban Times

Our newest firefighters are going through a Rescue Systems 1 class, where they learn basic technical rescue skills. Fresh out of recruit academy, these firefighters are learning from members of our technical rescue team.

Our newest firefighters are going through a Rescue Systems 1 class, where they learn basic technical rescue skills. Fresh out of recruit academy, these firefighters are learning from members of our technical rescue team. pic.twitter.com/GZvHfQx53N — West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) June 8, 2023