Dance Theatre Northwest Presents “Dance Connection” June 16th – The Suburban Times

Dance Theatre Northwest Presents “Dance Connection” June 16th

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Dance Theatre Northwest presents a collection of dances with dancers of all ages and levels from youth to professional.

Cast includes audience favorite, Richard Philion from New York, who will perform with featured dancers Adelaine Campbell Prest, Sophie Herrera, Phoebe Holland, Joanna Mesler, and Lilie Nausid. Performance will include excerpts from “Connecting Steps” recently performed at the Tacoma Museum of Glass along with ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary and musical theater style pieces.

Performance takes place at the beautiful Monarch Theater at Our Church in University Place, WA. 5000-67th Avenue W 98467. Parking is free and the event is handicapped accessible. Photos by Philander Eargle courtesy of Dance Theatre Northwest For tickets: www.DTNW.org or http://dtnw2023.bpt.me

