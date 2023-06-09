 Clover Park High School Student Completes﻿House Page Program – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Clover Park High School Student Completes﻿House Page Program

· · Leave a Comment ·

Clover Park High School ninth grader Samantha Rodrigues served as a page for 26th District Representative Michelle Caldier during her term in the House Page Program.  

This was Rodrigues’ first term as a page. She participated in a variety of hands on learning experiences while serving on the chamber floor and supporting members of the Washington State Legislature.

Thank you to Rep. Caldier for sponsoring Rodrigues during her term as page.  

The House of Representatives for Washington State hosts the House Page Program for youth who are at least 14 years old and have not yet reached their 17th birthday. More information about the House Page Program and scholarship opportunities are available at House Page Program.  

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *