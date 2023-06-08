Union University names local students to Spring Dean’s and President’s Lists – The Suburban Times

Two hundred eighty-four students have been named to the Union University President’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

Lakewood

David Edgren

The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Three hundred thirty-five students have been named to the Union University Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

Lakewood

Sarah Edgren

The Dean’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.