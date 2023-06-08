Moody’s Investors Services upgrades Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Moody’s Investors Services upgraded Pierce County’s issuer and limited tax general obligation (LTGO) ratings to Aaa, with an outlook of stable. The upgrade reflects the county’s strong regional economy and is projected to grow faster than the national average. http://piercecountywa.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=6084…

