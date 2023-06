Tacoma Urban League announcement.

Do you want a new fun way to engage with the youth in your life? Fish Tacoma with the Tacoma Ubran League is scheduled for June 10 (10 am-3 pm) at Wapato Park in Tacoma. See the flyer below! You can look forward to games, face painting, wildlife viewing, and more! No RSVP is needed.

Questions? Email Sheree Cooks at sheree@thetacomaurbanleague.org