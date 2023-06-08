City of Tacoma to Recognize Juneteenth with Event at Tollefson Plaza – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — In honor and recognition of Juneteenth, the City of Tacoma is hosting “Juneteenth: Freedom Celebration” from 5 – 8 PM, Thursday, June 15, at Tollefson Plaza.

“Juneteenth is a celebration of human freedom, a reflection on the grievous and ongoing legacy of slavery, and a rededication to rooting out the systemic racism that continues to plague our communities,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Juneteenth not only reminds us that our history remains stained by injustice, it also calls us to action to build a future for our children where systemic inequities that have created barriers for them no longer exist.”

“This event is a family-friendly opportunity to join together as a community and learn more about the significance and importance of celebrating Juneteenth, now and for generations to come,” said Lisa Woods, Director of the City’s Office of Equity and Human Rights. “This is also an opportunity to experience the creative brilliance of our Black community, and share our Black community’s heritage and culture.”

The event will feature a number of activities, including:

An interactive Black Lives Matter mural handprint activity

A community resource fair

Spoken word and dance performances

Food available for purchase from a local food vendor

The Tacoma Art Museum is also hosting its “Free Thursday Neighborhood Night” during this event. A printed tour guide highlighting Black artists on view, curated by Victoria Miles, The Current’s Artist Award Manager, will be available for museum visitors.

For more information about the event, visit the City of Tacoma’s event page on Facebook.