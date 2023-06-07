 This little piggy went to… an apartment complex? – The Suburban Times

This little piggy went to… an apartment complex?

On May 24, our deputies were dispatched to assist animal control officers with wrangling up two pigs on the loose in an apartment complex in the 1900 block of 70th Ave E in University Place.

Animal control officers quickly wrangled up the pigs and were just about to transport them to the Humane Society when deputies located the owners.

“Piggy Pay” and “Peter Porker” had escaped from their fenced property and their owners were unaware. Deputies helped guide the piggies back home and the owner made sure to block the spot where they escaped.

No two days are the same here, and you really never know what you’re going to see!

