Senior Art Show – Call For Entries – The Suburban Times

Franke Tobey Jones is once again in search of talented artists aged 55 or better for our 2023 Senior Art Show, which will take place Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22 in the M.J. Wicks Wellness Center. The Opening Reception will take place on Thursday, October 19 in the same location.

Call for Entries

We will be accepting submissions from 2D and 3D artists based in Washington State, and we welcome broad-based representation from all mediums, including photography, textiles, small sculptures, and mounted jewelry. All submitted pieces will be considered in the jury selection, and submissions are due by July 21st. For more information and to enter the 2023 Senior Art Show visit: www.franketobeyjones.com/senior-art-show

Art Show Curator

The show will be curated by Abrian Curington. Abrian is returning after having curated our 2018 Senior Art Show. Abrian has been working as a professional visual storyteller and cartographer for over ten years. She focuses on creating deeply researched, illustrated maps of worlds both real and imagined, and nerdy graphic novels. Currently she is working with the Oz community to make a lavishly illustrated map of the Land of Oz, as well as occasionally serving as a science communicator aboard ocean research vessels.

Art Show Jurors

Amy Bader is pleased to join this year’s FTJ Senior Art Show jury. Her background is in metalsmithing and sculptural jewelry. Professionally, she worked in Production, Fine Jewelry Manufacture, and holds a degree in Applied Design from Portland State University. Currently, she is creating a series of copper wire sculptures, and pursuing a recognizable and unique style while expanding on the techniques of the renowned Artist and Educator, Ruth Asawa.

Ivy Bowers is an independent artist, primarily working in oil paint, watercolor, and mixed media. She has several years of experience creating posters and advertisements. She periodically enters gallery submissions in group shows such as Copperwolf Gallery, People’s Gallery of Portland, and local restaurants and venues near her Olympia residence. Most of her work is based on local landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, and imagery/landscapes from her travels.

Heide Fernandez-Llamazares serves on the Tacoma Arts Commission and works for the Washington State Arts Commission (also known as ArtsWA) managing My Public Art Portal which is the online presentation of Washington’s State Art Collection. Previously, she managed a local private collection (not art), worked in Education at Tacoma Art Museum with school tours and docents, and wrote technical documents. Heide is passionate about art and collections, and loves working in an environment that includes art on a daily basis. She will visit almost any museum.

Zachary Z. Sofia is an artist and curator who resides in the Pacific Northwest. His experience as a curator spans fifteen years. In 2013 he produced a show titled “Myths, Fables and Legends” with the Hive Gallery and Studios in the old Piranha Shop in Seattle. This event showcased over 100 artists from the alternative art scene in Seattle and Los Angeles. He is experienced in self-marketing and sales and enjoys collaborating with other artists. He has also lived and worked in Los Angeles and is originally from Columbus, Ohio. He is Syrian-American and Loves all things Science Fiction!

Chandler Woodfin is a Tacoma-based watercolorist and community-centered arts advocate. Her paintings reflect the richness of inner landscapes and devotion to the study of color theory. She currently works as Director for a youth nonprofit developing dynamic arts curriculum for Tacoma Public School students and is passionate about creating access to the arts for every person. She received her Masters in Arts Administration from Goucher College and earned her BFA in painting from Columbia College.

