McKinley Spring Work Party Celebration Happening June 10 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

City of Tacoma Neighborhood Planning Program, Dometop Neighbors and the McKinley Hill neighborhood is inviting the community to meet at Parable Tacoma (3502 McKinley Ave.) to participate in a Spring Work Party and Celebration on Saturday, June 10.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and lunch will be provided.

The celebration will include:

A “first fill” celebration of the new water fountain at E Wright Ave and McKinley Ave

Red curb repainting

Stenciling around storm drains

Tree planting signup

Information about upcoming streetscape improvements, and more!

The event continues to implement the “quick wins” identified in the McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan, which Council adopted in March. Keep track of our progress and get involved at cityotacoma.org/neighborhoodplanning or contact neighborhoodplanning@cityotacoma.org.

To connect with your local community council, email dometopneighbors@gmail.com.

The Neighborhood Planning Program supports implementation of the City’s larger planning initiatives and goals. For more information about the City’s Long Range Planning Division or the Neighborhood Planning Program, visit cityoftacoma.org/PDS.

The purpose of the program is to provide equitable planning and development services at a grassroots level to help communities create strong, vibrant, and diverse neighborhoods. The program currently includes the McKinley and Proctor neighborhoods. The next round of neighborhoods will be announced later in 2023.