Submitted by America’s Credit Union.

Military families make countless sacrifices for their country and often face incredible challenges, especially when a loved one is hospitalized. That’s where organizations like the Fisher House Foundation come in, providing a home away from home during difficult times. As a credit union dedicated to serving military families, America’s Credit Union is proud to support the Fisher House Foundation and help families in need.

About the JBLM Fisher House

The Fisher House on JBLM is an extension of the Fisher House Foundation, a national organization that provides free lodging for military and Veteran families who have a loved one undergoing medical treatment. The JBLM Fisher House has 21 guest suites, each equipped with a private bathroom, flat-screen TV, and comfortable furnishings. It is located just a short distance from Madigan Army Medical Center, providing families with a comfortable and convenient place to stay while their loved ones receive care.

One way that people can support the JBLM Fisher House is by making a financial donation. The Fisher House Foundation is a nonprofit organization, and all donations go directly to supporting military and Veteran families. Donors can choose to give a one-time gift or set up a recurring donation, and every dollar makes a difference. Additionally, the Fisher House Donated Wagon Brings Joy to Fisher House Family 1Foundation accepts donations of goods and services, such as airline miles, hotel points, and long-distance calling cards.

Another way to support the program is by volunteering. Volunteers are needed to greet guests, provide transportation, organize events and activities, and more. This is a great opportunity for individuals, families, and groups to give back to those who have sacrificed for our country. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check, and attend a volunteer orientation session.

ACU’s Recent Support

The family, who has requested to remain anonymous, had a child receiving treatment at Madigan Hospital and was staying at the Fisher House. The child was going through a tough time, and the family was understandably stressed and overwhelmed. That’s where ACU and The ACU Foundation stepped in to help.

Fisher House Family Receives Donated WagonACU donated a covered wagon, passes to the Point Defiance Zoo and Seattle Aquarium, as well as favorite toys and snacks of the child. Because of the medical treatments, small outings, let alone the zoo, are taxing for the child. The family expressed need for a wagon, which would allow them to take their child out and about without becoming exhausted.

“This is the happiest I have seen her since this all began.” said the child’s father, and hearing “I love this so much!” from the little one themself made the donation well worth it.

ACU and The ACU Foundation are proud to support Fisher House Foundation’s mission and the families staying in its homes. As a credit union founded for military personnel, we know the sacrifices that service members and their families make. That’s why we are committed to doing our part to help in any way we can, and we encourage others to consider donating or volunteering at the Fisher House on JBLM to support military and veteran families in need.

Helping a family in need, even in small ways, is incredibly important. It shows that someone cares, that someone sees the struggle and is willing to lend a hand. Whether it’s through financial assistance, education, or community outreach, ACU is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those who serve. We hope this story inspires others to make a difference, too, no matter how small.