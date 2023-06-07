CPSD May 2023 Board Review – The Suburban Times

Lott Jr., Francisco and Bolster selected as CPSD Employees of the Year.

Three Clover Park School District employees were honored as Employees of the Year during a virtual celebration Thursday, May 4.

Since 1987, CPSD has honored exemplary employees in three categories: certificated, classified and administrative. Award recipients are chosen by an independent panel of Lakewood citizens.

2023 Employees of the Year are:

Certificated: Wayne Lott Jr., fifth grade teacher, Carter Lake Elementary School

Wayne Lott Jr., fifth grade teacher, Carter Lake Elementary School Classified: Allan Francisco, chief custodian, Lakes High School

Allan Francisco, chief custodian, Lakes High School Administrative: Lauren Bolster, assistant principal, Lakeview Hope Academy

You can watch the virtual ceremony on our district YouTube channel.

May 8 Regular Meeting

During its May 8 board meeting, the school board recognized the district’s 2023 employees of the year and heard a report from Superintendent Ron Banner.

Superintendent’s Report

In his report, Banner discussed staff appreciation, student achievement, student wellness and violence prevention, and the board calendar of events.

Staff Appreciation

May 8-12 was Certificated Employees Week.

Banner expressed his appreciation for CPSD’s certificated staff, which includes teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses, all education staff associates, administrators and more.

Banner also thanked those who represent certificated staff, which includes the Clover Park Education Association (CPEA) and Clover Park Association of School Principals (CPASP) leadership teams.

Student Achievement

Clover Park High School (CPHS) student Erik Camacho-Reinoso will be attending Pacific Lutheran University this fall with all expenses covered by an Act Six scholarship. Erik is the third CPHS student to receive an Act Six Scholarship this year.

Student Wellness and Violence Prevention

Pierce County Councilwoman Jani Hitchen has advocated at the county council for funding to support student wellness and violence prevention.

The council approved $75,000 to support these efforts in Clover Park School District as one of five districts receiving support.

CPSD staff will meet with the CEO of the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties and the Executive Director of the Lakewood Family YMCA to discuss using these funds in conjunction with district federal ESSER funds to provide a safe space for Lakewood teens between 5 and 10 p.m. during the upcoming summer period.

Board Calendar of Events

Banner reminded the board about the upcoming events calendars they receive weekly. May and June include many events board members may want to attend.

As part of the Individual Action Agenda, the Board of Directors:

Accepted donation of STEM robot kits and accessories from Amazon.com, Inc.

Approved use and purchase of grades 6-12 social studies instructional materials as recommended by the district’s instructional materials committee.

Approved naming of newly established K-12 Online/ALE school as the Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy.

Approved naming of Clover Park High School baseball field in honor of former teacher and coach Merle Hagbo.

Approved award for Lochburn Middle School exterior paint project to Lower 48 Contracting/Painting Inc.

The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, June 12, at 6 p.m.

May 22 Regular Meeting/Workshop

The school board held a regular meeting/workshop on May 22. During the workshop, board members heard updates on summer school, current and future Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) grants and the district budget.

Summer School Update

Deputy Superintendent Brian Laubach provided an update on summer school for the upcoming summer break. He discussed the purpose and vision, locations and enrollment, dates and times, and funding sources. About 17% of CPSD students will be participating in summer school activities this year.

Current and Future DoDEA Grants

STEM Supervisor Michael Vincent, Fine Arts and World Language Supervisor Jan Lonsway and Career and College Readiness Director Tim Stults provided information about current and future DoDEA grants in CPSD.

Current DoDEA grants include a 2018 grant focused on science, a 2021 grant focused on world language and a 2022 grant focused on computer science. The district is also submitting a new grant proposal focused on math instruction.

2018 Science Grant

The 2018 science grant helped the district integrate next generation science standards through coaching to improve teaching practices. Science scores in the district had the smallest dip any subject due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021 World Language Grant

the purpose of the 2021 world language grant is to improve biliteracy. The grant has allowed the district to increase language instruction at all elementary schools on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Thomas Middle School, Lakes High School and Harrison Preparatory School.

2022 Computer Science Grant

The 2022 computer science grant provides push-in support so all students at the supported schools can receive computer science instruction once a week. The grant targets earlier grades so that students can see themselves in computer careers at an younger age.

Newest DoDEA Grant Proposal

CPSD is submitting a new grant proposal focused on math for 2023. The grant would increase math training cohorts with a focus on making math instruction more student focused and include more applied mathematics.

The grant would also include the creation of a Pathway Discovery Center that would give students space to explore careers in four primary STEM areas: medical sciences, natural resources, computer science and construction/engineering.

2023-24 Budget Update

Executive Director of Finance and Business Services Greg Hart provided an update on the 2023-24 school year budget development process. He discussed enrollment projections, expenditures and revenues.

The district hosted a community budget forum on May 24. The board will receive an additional budget update on June 26 followed by a public hearing on July 10 and recommendation to adopt the budget at the July 10 regular meeting.

The next regular meeting/workshop of the school board will be Monday, June 26, at 5:30 p.m.