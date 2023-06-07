Concerts in the Park are back for 2023 – The Suburban Times

Concerts in the Pioneer Park are back! Get ready to rock the night away at the Family Concert Series on Thursdays, or bring your child for the Kiwanis Kids Noon Toons on Tuesdays all summer long. Special thanks to Puyallup Kiwanis Club and the WRPA SEEK Fund for making these events possible! For the lineup and dates, please go to https://cityofpuyallup.org/1959/Concerts-in-the-Park
