Welcoming ParentSquare to UPSD – The Suburban Times

University Place School District announcement.

The University Place School District is transitioning to ParentSquare.

Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, in all 8 of our buildings, teachers and administrators in UPSD will primarily be using ParentSquare to communicate with parents.

ParentSquare will also be the host of our new district website: SmartSites (transitioning July 1, 2023)

ParentSquare is a communication tool that helps teachers and staff easily communicate and collaborate with parents. Already set up for all of our classrooms as it is synced nightly with Skyward, we are all able to start using ParentSquare right away to send messages.

Every message we send will be auto-translated (over 100 languages available), and every post we make will be ADA compliant.

Current parents/families, please see the attached letter that was recently sent to all families in UPSD for more information.