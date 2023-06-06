Pierce County is seeking input on climate vulnerability and sustainability – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Planning & Public Works is seeking public input on the draft Climate Vulnerability Assessment (CVA) and the Sustainability 2030: Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan update. Both will address issues related to our climate.

The Climate Vulnerability Assessment

The Climate Vulnerability Assessment is part of the Comprehensive Plan update process. The draft CVA will include a summary of climate-related trends, an assessment of communities and assets within Pierce County that are vulnerable to climate impacts, and a roster of potential strategies to address these vulnerabilities.

From now until June 14, Pierce County is seeking input on priorities and suggestions for strategies to promote long-term climate resilience. Community members can learn more about climate impacts that may affect them as well as strategies for improving community resilience by visiting PierceCountyWa.gov/CVA. The website includes details on opportunities to engage including an in-person family-friendly event, an online survey, and written commentary. Pierce County will use the findings of the CVA and public input to draft effective policies for inclusion in the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

Pierce County is conducting the CVA to inform policies that comply with new State and County requirements and to address growing concerns among elected officials and the public related to increasing climate hazards. In 2022, the Pierce County Council adopted Resolution 2022-77 that included direction to address climate change and environmental resiliency in all elements of the Comprehensive Plan Update. Additionally, this year the Washington State Growth Management Act was amended under HB 1181 requiring jurisdictions to consider natural hazards created or exacerbated by climate change in their Comprehensive Plan periodic review and update process.

Sustainability 2030: Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan Update

The Sustainability 2030: Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan update reflects changes made since the plan was originally passed by the Pierce County Council and signed by Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier in 2021. These changes were identified through community engagement efforts and conversations with organizations.

Pierce County’s Sustainable Resources Division is seeking input on the updates to the Sustainability 2030 Plan until June 30. Community members may read through the updated plan draft, provide comment, and review the plan’s online open house by visiting PierceCountyWa.gov/SustPlan2023.

This ambitious plan seeks to reduce the County’s greenhouse gas emissions 45% by the year 2030, based on 2015 emissions data. It further clarifies two distinct sets of focus areas, community and municipal, and emphasizes the incorporation of community voice throughout.