Local Residents Named to President’s List, Dean’s List at Gonzaga University – The Suburban Times

The following local students have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

DuPont

Trinity Wilhite

Fircrest

Michael Monroe

Lakewood

Clayton Thatcher

University Place

Tyler Brown

Nick Wunderle

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Fircrest

Ben Connors

Andrea Galvin

Alivia Nation

Lakewood

Michael Cosio

Dominic Martinez

Jack Murray

Joie Reyes

University Place

Maddie Albers

Olivia Dobosz

Matthew Janicki

Alyssa Ramos

