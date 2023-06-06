Local Residents Named to President’s List, Dean’s List at Gonzaga University – The Suburban Times

The following local students have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
DuPont
- Trinity Wilhite
Fircrest
- Michael Monroe
Lakewood
- Clayton Thatcher
University Place
- Tyler Brown
- Nick Wunderle
The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Fircrest
- Ben Connors
- Andrea Galvin
- Alivia Nation
Lakewood
- Michael Cosio
- Dominic Martinez
- Jack Murray
- Joie Reyes
University Place
- Maddie Albers
- Olivia Dobosz
- Matthew Janicki
- Alyssa Ramos
