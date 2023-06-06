 Local Residents Named to President’s List, Dean’s List at Gonzaga University – The Suburban Times

Local Residents Named to President’s List, Dean’s List at Gonzaga University

The following local students have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

DuPont

  • Trinity Wilhite

Fircrest

  • Michael Monroe

Lakewood

  • Clayton Thatcher

University Place

  • Tyler Brown
  • Nick Wunderle

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Fircrest

  • Ben Connors
  • Andrea Galvin
  • Alivia Nation

Lakewood

  • Michael Cosio
  • Dominic Martinez
  • Jack Murray
  • Joie Reyes

University Place

  • Maddie Albers
  • Olivia Dobosz
  • Matthew Janicki
  • Alyssa Ramos

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.

