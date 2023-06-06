Innov8social Recognized with Idea & Pitch Award – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tim Strege.

Neetal Parekh

Innov8social and founder Neetal Parekh was awarded $2,500 and six months co-working space from the annual Idea & Pitch Collaboration sponsored by the William Factory Incubator, Traction Space, Tacoma Venture Fund and KOZ Development. Innov8social offers tailored, participatory workshops with colleges, organizations and communities to provide creative social enterprise solutions to challenging problems. Recent Innov8social teams have suggested methods to better serve the homeless, improve access to credit for homebuyers and solve environmental dilemmas.

Karen Stringer of The Bajan Station offering gourmet Carribean food was awarded a runner-up prize of $1,000. Also awarded six months co-working space were Dionne Bonner of Custom Murals by Design and Nekaycha Cavil of Kaycha C Clothing. Nevada Smith of Nascut Landscaping won honorable mention.

“These inspiring entrepreneurs are both innovative and role models” declared Giang Nguyen, Incubator Director of Outreach & Engagement. “We look forward to their successful ventures. Tacoma/Pierce County can be proud they started here.”