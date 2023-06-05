 Two Steilacoom resident graduates from Pacific University in Oregon – The Suburban Times

Two Steilacoom resident graduates from Pacific University in Oregon

Local students graduated on May 20, 2023, from Pacific University in Oregon.

Steilacoom

  • Zachary Tyler Mullenax, Doctor of Pharmacy
  • Jamie Rose Stalder, Doctor of Physical Therapy

Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a nationally recognized university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, health professions and optometry. Pacific serves more than 3,500 students with locations in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Eugene and Woodburn, Ore.

