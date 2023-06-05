 Ride Along… with Deputy Horne – The Suburban Times

Ride Along… with Deputy Horne

We’re back with another day in the life of a Pierce County deputy. Say hello to Deputy Allen Horne, and “ride along” with him on dayshift in South Hill.

We share these videos with you so you have an inside look at what it’s like to work a full shift as a deputy. We could cherry pick the exciting calls, but that doesn’t show you what the job is really like. Visit our page to see our other “Ride Along” and body-worn camera videos. You can also check out our YouTube page if you want to skip the “social” stuff.

