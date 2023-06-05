Music on the Square – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.
Join your neighbors for a night out with music On The Square in University Place. Events take place from 6-8 pm at Market Square (3609 Market Place West, University Place).
- July 19 – Flor de Luna
- July 26 – Darelle Holden and DHQ
- August 2 – Mark Hurwitz and Gin Creek
- August 9 – Billy Stoops and the Dirt Angels
- August 16 – Blues Night Double Header – Rafael Tranquilina, Heather Jones and the Groove Masters
- August 23 – Conjunto Caribe
- August 30 – Stacy Jones Band
