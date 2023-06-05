Farm to Table takes on a new life at Fort Nisqually Living History Museum – The Suburban Times

Fort Nisqually is hosting an evening filled with Northwest cuisine, drinks, entertainment, and Victorian finery.

“Dine we must, and we may as well dine elegantly as well as wholesomely,” a direct quote from Isabella Beeton, an influential British author, columnist, and chef of her time (b. 1836; d. 1865). Taking from the spirit of fine Victorian dining, the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum is hosting its first elegant evening about the Fort. Dine We Must, a farm-to-table dinner event, will be a whimsical night full of culinary delights perfect for an evening out.

Upon entrance to the Fort at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, historical interpreters will welcome you to 1855. Guests can explore the Fort’s historic buildings, enjoy appetizers and beverages, and socialize with one another. Featuring cuisine from Table 47, a local caterer based in Gig Harbor, the night’s menu will highlight Northwest delights that have been enjoyed by residents working for the Hudson’s Bay Company in 1855, and remain Pacific Northwest favorites today. The dinner will be accompanied by a short presentation on food at Fort Nisqually, as well as live music. The evening will conclude with a sampling of desserts baked in our period kitchen, cooked by our wonderfully talented volunteers.

The event takes place 6-9 p.m. on June 17 at Fort Nisqually in Point Defiance Park. Tickets are on sale now. Spaces are limited so don’t wait to save your spot.

About Fort Nisqually Living History Museum:

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum is a restoration of the Hudson’s Bay Company outpost and headquarters of the Puget Sound Agricultural Company. Visitors travel back in time and experience life in Washington Territory during the 1850s. Ten buildings are open to the public, including the Granary and the Factors House, both National Historic Landmarks, and a Visitor Center with Museum Store.