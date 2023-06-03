Twisted Cider 5K Returns on July 29 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

After its hugely successful debut in 2022 that drew upwards of 550 participants, the Twisted Cider 5K run and 1K kids walk will return on Saturday, July 29.

Both events will begin at the Curran Apple Orchard. The 5K course meanders through University Place, offering glimpses of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and the Puget Sound. The Kids 1K (for those 12 and under) is an out-and-back along Sound View Drive. Parents can run with their kids and do not have to register for this distance.

All participants are invited to enjoy post-race refreshments at the Curran Apple Orchard. For complete race details, including registration for the 5K, visit the Tacoma City Marathon Association website.