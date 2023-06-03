National Trails Day Event with Rep. Strickland, June 3 – The Suburban Times

By Larry Leveen, ForeverGreen Trails.

TACOMA – ForeverGreen Trails is hosting a National Trails Day event with Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland this Saturday, June 3rd, at 10 AM, in Edgewood (Edgewood Interurban trailhead* located at 20 114th Ave E, Edgewood, WA 98372).

ForeverGreen Trails will be presenting Rep. Strickland with a Trail Award for her efforts in securing funding for several projects, including Sumner’s White River Bridge, Fife’s Sheffield Trail, and Steilacoom’s Garrison Springs Creek Restoration project. Please join us in thanking her.

The event location highlights Edgewood’s upcoming Interurban Trail Phase 3 that received federal funding through programs Rep. Strickland has supported. ForeverGreen Trails has launched an online fund drive for “the last $10,000” needed to leverage a $3 million state grant for this project!Please direct questions to Larry Leveen at info@forevergreentrails.org (or just reply to this email) or call/text 360-357-3871.

Event details :

10:00 Gather @ Edgewood Interurban trailhead* located at 20 114th Ave E, Edgewood, WA 98372

10:05 Welcome – Roxanne Miles, Pierce County Parks

10:10 Project Info – Jeremy Metzler or Mayor Daryl Eidinger, City of Edgewood

10:15 Trail Award Presentation – Larry Leveen, ForeverGreen Trails

10:17 Congresswoman Strickland’s remarks

10:20 Meet & Greet

This event is open to the public but please note the trailhead parking lot is very small and there is no on-street parking on 114th or Jovita Boulevard. We will do our best to accommodate everyone, but please carpool if possible. Alternate parking at the Milton end of the trail by the intersection of Military Road S. and 31st Avenue (requires a .8 mile walk/roll on the trail to the event location).