Work to Improve Bus Service at Sounder Station – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Sound Transit will be closing Bus Bay 3 at the Puyallup Sounder Station to construct a curb extension, which will improve pedestrian access. Starting on June 6, the Bus Bay will be closed, and bus service will be relocated temporarily until completion in July.

Called a “bulb-out” the curb extension will be widened and allow better access for riders and pedestrians who use the bus bays to commute in the area. The area will be fenced off on June 12 for the onset of construction, which is expected to conclude on July 3. The project will smooth bus operations at the station and improve pathways between bus and train service.

Beginning June 12, ST Express 578 bus passengers who usually use North Bus Bay 3 will board and exit buses at the south (Track 2/W. Main Ave. side) bus bays. Parking is available at the recently opened Puyallup Garage, also on the south side of the tracks. In-station signage will be provided to assist rider wayfinding.

For more information on planned and unplanned service changes go to https://www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/service-alerts .

Additional Info…