Over 100,000 more employers could benefit from SharedWork on its 40th anniversary – The Suburban Times

Washington State Employment Security Department announcement.

More than 103,000 Washington employers could benefit from the protections offered by SharedWork, a groundbreaking compensation program that Washington launched 40 years ago, but they have not applied.

SharedWork helped more than 2,100 employers weather the Great Recession. More than 3,500 employers used the program during the pandemic. As of April 2023, about 1,000 employers now participating.

“We want to tell SharedWork’s story, because we know the program saves businesses and jobs,” says Employment Security Department (ESD) Commissioner Cami Feek. “Over the last 40 years, we’ve heard so many employers say they wouldn’t have been able to keep their businesses open without SharedWork. On its 40th anniversary, employers need to know that this program has a long legacy of providing stability to businesses and workers when they need it most.”

SharedWork allows employees to keep their jobs and benefits. It saves eligible employers money and keeps their workforce intact. Participating SharedWork employees receive wages when they work, and unemployment benefits for the hours they do not.

How to get SharedWork

Employers can get more information, sign up for webinars and apply for the program at sharedworkwa.com.

From the archives: 40 years of SharedWork

Employment Security Department’s SharedWork program is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month by sharing the history of how this compensation program came to exist in Washington state.

Drawing from news releases, newspaper stories and other documents, “Celebrating 40 years of SharedWork” highlights the economic uncertainty that led to Gov. John Spellman signing the program’s enacting legislation on May 16, 1983.

SharedWork launched during economic uncertainty

“Celebrating 40 years of SharedWork” spotlights how the SharedWork program emerged during a slowing economy in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Much like today, employers then faced economic uncertainty as they attempted to retain employees and remain profitable.

But then came SharedWork – following other states including California and Oregon – to provide Washington employers and employees alternative to layoffs throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

The SharedWork program helps stabilize businesses during temporary economic setbacks. Employers keep their workforce intact by temporarily reducing hours to save payroll costs. The program pays employees a prorated percentage of unemployment insurance benefits.

SharedWork is open to most businesses in Washington. The program offers free webinars for employers. Learn more at sharedworkwa.com.

“Celebrating 40 years of SharedWork” is available to share and republish.