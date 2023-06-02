Lemonade Day Makes a Splash in Lakewood this Saturday – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Brace yourselves for an exciting, thirst-quenching extravaganza as Lemonade Day makes a splash in Lakewood, sponsored by the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is partnering with Clover Park School District to turn out teams from Custer, Idlewild and Tillicum Elementary Schools this year to showcase – and show off – our students’ entrepreneurial chops. Prepare your taste buds for a lemonade stand adventure like no other, on Saturday, June 3rd!

Lemonade Day, the experiential learning program that equips kids with the skills to start, own, and operate their very own business, is spreading its zesty influence to over 90 cities in 3 countries. Now, with immense pride and excitement, we announce that Lakewood’s pint-sized powerhouses will get to join the fun-filled fiesta of financial literacy.

In order to keep this program free for the youth in our community, the Chamber sought sponsors and donors to bring Lemonade Day into town. The program requires a city licensing fee, workbooks, contest prizes and swag. Special thanks go to the following investors: AA Meats, Clover Park Rotary Club, Craft Theory, Johnson Wealth Advisors, Lakeview Light & Power and Umpqua Bank.

Before the “opening day” extravaganza of their refreshing enterprises, our little go-getters, with the help of their amazing teachers, dove headfirst into a world of learning and preparation. This is no ordinary textbook affair. Each child, with the indispensable support of their teachers and proud parents received an Entrepreneur Workbook. Within its pages lie the keys to unlocking their entrepreneurial potential, teaching them the invaluable lessons of Lemonade Day.

From setting audacious goals to crafting ingenious plans, these mini-tycoons-in-training will learn how to navigate the tricky terrains of business. Armed with the knowledge to conquer any challenge, they’ll fearlessly work the plan and seize their dreams by the jug-handle. And here’s the icing on the lemon-flavored cake—they get to decide how their net earnings are used. Cha-ching!

But wait, there’s more! Lemonade Day isn’t just about raking in the green, it’s about instilling the virtues of fiscal responsibility and the joys of philanthropy. We encourage our bright young minds to spend some, save some, and share some of their well-earned profits. A dash of splurging, a pinch of saving for a rainy day, and a generous sprinkle of giving back—now that’s a recipe for success!

So mark your calendars, grab your shades, and prepare to sip on the sweet nectar of success. Lemonade Day is coming to Lakewood, and it’s going to be one unforgettable, zest-infused adventure! Join us on Saturday, June 3rd, as the entrepreneurial spirit sweeps through our community, one lemonade stand at a time.

Want to find the nearest lemonade stand near you? Go to: https://lemonadeday.org/lakewood/stands-map for locations and hours.