Know the Law: Fireworks Regulations in U.P. – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

It won’t be long before fireworks stands begin popping up throughout Pierce County in anticipation of July 4, but U.P. residents are reminded that fireworks can only be discharged in the city on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 midnight. If you purchase fireworks outside of U.P., make sure you do not light them until July 4 and remember that only non-aerial and non-explosive fountains, cones, novelty (snakes, poppers), smoke balls and sparklers are legal in U.P.

Violation of U.P.’s fireworks regulations could result in a $250 fine, plus fees, costs and assessments.

For more information, visit the Fireworks Rules & Guidelines page on the City’s website.