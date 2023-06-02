Expect major traffic impact to Point Defiance Park and Ferry Terminal during Flower and Garden Festival – The Suburban Times

This weekend, vehicle traffic will be limited, and delays are expected to accommodate the Point Defiance Flower and Garden Festival. People planning to drive to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, Fort Nisqually, or Owen Beach on those days are strongly encouraged to use the Mildred Street entrance.

Free parking is limited but available at the boat launch, parking lot B near the ferry dock, and on streets in the surrounding neighborhood. ADA-accessible spots will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis near the Lodge crosswalk. A drop-off area will also be available in front of the Point Defiance Pagoda.

Paid parking can be found at Point Ruston, with a short walk over Wilson Way to reach Point Defiance. Metro Parks Tacoma strongly encourages visitors to both the festival and other attractions in the park to take advantage of alternative means of transportation, including Pierce Transit routes 10 and 11, Razor scooters and e-bikes, and various rideshare options.

Pedestrians and vehicles traveling to Vashon from the Point Defiance Ferry Terminal should plan accordingly to arrive on time for their scheduled sailing.

A map highlighting available parking and traffic impacts is available at metroparkstacoma.org/fgf-traffic/.