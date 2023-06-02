CPSD Promising Future: Easton Pingel – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Lakes High School senior Easton Pingel.

Easton is a student athlete at Lakes who has maintained a 4.0 GPA, played in the school band and competed in the state championship for cross country during his time at Lakes. “I’ll mostly miss doing cross country and track because that’s where I spent a lot of time and energy,” he said. “I love running because it feels like such an accomplishment.”

Moving forward with faith that you can accomplish a task or overcome an obstacle is a quality Easton enjoys exploring. This has led to his exceptional track record as a math student. “Math is definitely my favorite subject, and I’m in the highest-level math class right now: AP Calculus BC,” he said. “I grasp math concepts quickly which makes the subject really gratifying.”

Math has always come naturally to Easton, but as he looks back on his four years as a high school student, he is impressed with the strides he’s made as a writer. “In freshman year I was writing very basic five-paragraph papers that you learn about in middle school,” he said. “Then, I took AP Language and AP Literature and wrote college essays that expanded my writing abilities so much.”

After graduating, Easton will leave for a two-year mission in the Philippines before returning to the United States and attending Brigham Young University. He plans on studying civil engineering when he attends college in the fall of 2025. “Civil engineering affects the everyday lives of people, and I like the idea of helping others with something that isn’t too abstract,” he said. “I can do something I enjoy while making an immediate impact.”