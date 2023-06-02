2023 Globe Awards Nominations Request – The Suburban Times

World Trade Center Tacoma announcement.

The 31st Annual Globe Awards will be held September 28, 2023 (5:00-7:00pm).

We are delighted to announce that our annual flagship event, The Globe Awards, has been scheduled for September the 28th from 5:00-7:00 pm. This event recognizes companies and individuals excelling in international trade and trade promotion and acknowledges the importance of trade to the Washington State economy. Awards will be presented to an organizations or individual who exemplifies the mission of the WTC Tacoma – We Grow Trade.

Port Administration Building | 1 Sitcum Way, Tacoma, WA 98421

If you would like to nominate a local organization or individual please refer to the 2023 WTCTA Globe Nomination Form. We request that all nominations be submitted to Michael Fowler by July 1st.