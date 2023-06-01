Washington Ranks 8th in 2023 America’s Health Rankings Senior Report – The Suburban Times

Submitted by UnitedHealthcare.

Washington ranks as the 8th healthiest state for seniors in the nation for the second consecutive year, according to the latest America’s Health Rankings Senior Report from the United Health Foundation. This year, Washington also earned the top spot for senior health in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon ranked 12th and Montana ranked 23rd.

According to the report, Washington’s top 10 ranking can be attributed to a low prevalence of seniors with multiple chronic conditions, low poverty rate, and a low prevalence of physical inactivity.

While Washington ranks in the 8th spot once again, the report finds a few areas for improvement, especially in regard to seniors’ mental health. The state ranks in 45th in the nation for seniors with depression, 38th for drug-related deaths amongst seniors, and 35th for states with high rates of suicide amongst seniors. The report finds that drug deaths increased 95% from 6.0 to 11.7 deaths per 100,000 adults ages 65+ between 2011-2013 and 2019-2021.

Other notable changes to senior health in Washington include:

Volunteerism decreased 30% from 36.8% to 25.6% of adults ages 65+ between 2017 and 2021.

High-speed internet increased 12% from 78.9% to 88.1% of households with adults ages 65+ between 2016 and 2021.

For all states, rankings are based on four determinants that directly influence health outcomes: behaviors, community and environment, policy, and clinical care. Washington scored five out of five stars in social and economic factors, clinical care and behaviors.

For more information and the full report click here.