Pucker Up. Lemonade Day is Coming – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Lemonade Day is a fun experiential learning program that teaches kids how to start, own and operate their very own business – a lemonade stand.

Lemonade Day has spread to over 90 cities in 3 countries. The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce that this year, kids in Lakewood will get to join in on the fun on Saturday, June 3rd. There’s much learning and work for each child prior to “opening day” of their business.

Each child that registers (with parental/teacher support) receive a FREE Entrepreneur Workbook that teaches them the valuable lessons of Lemonade Day – including how to set a goal, make a plan, work the plan and achieve their dreams. Once a youth pays their investor back, they decide where their earnings go. The lessons encourage them to spend some, save some, and share some of their profit.

In order to keep this program free for all youth in our community, the Chamber sought sponsors and donors to bring Lemonade Day into town. Special thanks to the following investors: AA Meats, Clover Park Rotary Club, Craft Theory, Johnson Wealth Advisors, Lakeview Light & Power and Umpqua Bank.

Lakewood Chamber Judges will visit the stands, hand out Lemonade Day tchotchkies, as well as judge the “Best of the Zest” Stand, and “Zestiest Tasting” Lemonade. Winners will receive gold medals as well as prizes for the efforts. There will also be random drawings for cool prizes for any child who goes online and submits their business results on the Lakewood Lemonade Day page.

Our mission is to help prepare youth for life through fun, proactive and experiential programs infused with life skills, character education, and entrepreneurship. The foremost goal is to build self-esteem and new mindsets that can propel youth to success they might not have pursued otherwise.

There will be stands throughout Lakewood. Check out the link to find a stand near you: https://lemonadeday.org/lakewood/stands-map