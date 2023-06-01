 Lakewold Gardens Announces New Summer Hours, Admission Rates – The Suburban Times

Lakewold Gardens Announces New Summer Hours, Admission Rates

Lakewold Gardens announcement.

Lakewood, WA— Beginning June 1, 2023, Lakewold Gardens will change its opening time from 11 am to  10 am. Regular operating hours will be 10 am to 5 pm Wednesday – Sunday through October. “We often have visitors waiting at the gate on summer mornings,” comments Executive Director Susan Warner. “We hope that by opening earlier, we can best accommodate our guests’ schedules.”
 
Also beginning June 1, a new admission schedule will be implemented:  
$12     General
$10     Seniors (65+), Students, Non-active Military
$6       Youth (6-17)
Free    Youth (5 and under)
Free    Lakewold Members: Free Entry
Free    Third Thursday of each month
Free    Currently serving military members and families via the
            NEA Blue Star Families Program
Free    Pierce County and Tacoma Public Library Local Attraction Passes
 
For more information about Lakewold Gardens programs and events, visit lakewoldgardens.org.

