Lakewold Gardens Announces New Summer Hours, Admission Rates – The Suburban Times

Lakewold Gardens announcement.

Lakewood, WA— Beginning June 1, 2023, Lakewold Gardens will change its opening time from 11 am to 10 am. Regular operating hours will be 10 am to 5 pm Wednesday – Sunday through October. “We often have visitors waiting at the gate on summer mornings,” comments Executive Director Susan Warner. “We hope that by opening earlier, we can best accommodate our guests’ schedules.”



Also beginning June 1, a new admission schedule will be implemented:

$12 General

$10 Seniors (65+), Students, Non-active Military

$6 Youth (6-17)

Free Youth (5 and under)

Free Lakewold Members: Free Entry

Free Third Thursday of each month

Free Currently serving military members and families via the

NEA Blue Star Families Program

Free Pierce County and Tacoma Public Library Local Attraction Passes



For more information about Lakewold Gardens programs and events, visit lakewoldgardens.org.