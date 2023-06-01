K9 Eddie tracks down prison escapee – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

Last week, our deputies teamed up with the FBI and Department of Corrections (DOC) to arrest two 30-year-old fugitives at a condominium complex in the 12600 block of 172nd St E in South Hill. One had warrants for escaping prison, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The other had a DOC warrant.

When deputies moved in to arrest the fugitives, the prison escapee fled on foot through an adjoining wooded area. Other deputies rushed to the location and set up containment for a K9 track.

K9 Eddie responded with his handler, and they quickly began tracking northbound through a wooded area. They came across a shoe and then a few minutes later, they located the fugitive. He was treated by fire personnel and was then booked into jail. Good boy, Eddie!

Deputies located the other fugitive inside the residence and arrested him.

During a search, deputies located two firearms. One of them had an extended magazine and was hidden inside a toilet tank. Deputies also located 1,000 fentanyl pills. Additional charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review.