Duck Daze is This Saturday, June 3 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

The streets of U.P. will be alive with the wacky, quacky fun of Duck Daze this Saturday, June 3.

The fun begins at 10 a.m. when the Duck Daze Parades begins at the corner of 29th Street and Bridgeport Way before heading south toward its conclusion at the Village at Chambers Bay. Among those marching will be the Clan Gordon 15-piece Bagpipe Band, Duck Rogers, clowns, the comical Floaty Boat, and Disney characters Elsa and Anna.

When the parade ends, more fun will await the crowd at the Village at Chambers Bay, where country rock artist Joel Gibson Jr. will perform live in Market Square. There will also be lots of kids’ activities, including face painting, games, stilt walker Janet Rayor and photo opportunities with characters from Magic in the Pacific Northwest, including Elsa, Anna and more. Food trucks from Manic Meatballs, Seoul Bowl and Tasty Kettle Corn will be on site as well selling their menu favorites.

There will be additional children’s activities in the Library atrium and West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station #31 will hold an Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering free hot dogs, refreshments and public safety vehicle displays in coordination with the University Place Police Department.

This day of free family-friendly fun is brought to you by the City of University Place.