CPSD Staff Spotlight: Stephanie Terry – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lakeview Hope Academy special education (SPED) teacher Stephanie Terry.

Stephanie has 14 years of experience as a SPED teacher and joined the SPED team at Lakeview two years ago. She teaches students from kindergarten to fifth grade and feels fortunate to work with the many different personalities of students at each grade level. “The best part of this job is that each day and each hour is different,” she said. “With the help of my amazing team, we meet all the varying needs our students have.”

The SPED team at Lakeview supports students as they navigate different factors that can impact their learning. By working closely with Stephanie and her team of paraeducators, students can better manage their emotional and academic success in the classroom. “Whether it’s academic supports or it’s social emotional supports, our team problem solves with our students to figure out how we can overcome challenging situations or find strategies to cope when we’re feeling overwhelmed,” she said.

Stephanie loves teaching her students and is very passionate about fostering a positive work environment with staff. She adores her SPED team and was thrilled to become a mentor to new CPSD SPED teachers this year. “I love working with new teachers,” she said. “Their skillset, their energy and their excitement are great to be around and seeing them succeed has been rejuvenating for me as well.”

Stephanie always wanted to be a teacher and is proud to be a Lakeview Leopard. Her flexibility and perseverance make her an invaluable educator who helps students thrive with confidence. “Watching students grow and become who they are as people is so fun,” Stephanie said. “As you build relationships and see their shining faces when they greet you in the hallway every day, you can’t help but love being here.”