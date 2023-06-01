Coffee Chat and Change the world – June 5 – The Suburban Times

Wonderful people doing wonderful things.
- Crafts and fun – Personalized Drink Cozies to make for Dad from our Crafty Canadian.
- Why Do We Love Chocolate so much and why do we go to such lengths to make it? We have the answers.
- Making the world better
- An incredible boat building program from Tacoma Washington has reduced the number of at risk youths from hundreds to almost none.•
- 57 PEOPLE – For more than 2 years, Tim Ham and Carl Highland have worked to free an Afghan Artist with his family from almost certain death.
- Over and over doors have been slammed, but learn why Tim tells the story of 57 People who are helping – and why he says he won’t give up.•
- Legendary Black Heroes salutes the first black Woman Journalist.
That’s not all – late breaking items as we think of them
You are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: Jun 5, 2023 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqf–sqz4jH9LiFtl_xeViGyqtSIwxSRQ9
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Leave a Reply