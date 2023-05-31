Yes, You Can Attend the Defense Transportation and Logistics Academy on August 16, 2023 – The Suburban Times

National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) connects us with current members, non-members and seeks to educate our next wave of students, the military, and the private sector.

The Puget Sound Chapter of the National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) and U.S. Transportation Command are sponsoring (a day-long Leadership Academy with the overarching theme Preparedness and Partnership) An Introduction to Transportation and Logistics on August 16, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Tacoma Yacht Club, 5401 Yacht Club Road, Tacoma WA 98407.

To register for the NDTA August 23 16th meeting or to find additional information about NDTA, go to http://www.ndta-pugetsound.com/events. National Defense Transportation Association is a 501©3 non-profit entity.

The National Defense Transportation Association keeps our country at the forefront of the Transportation Industry, connecting us with current members and educating the next wave of students, the military, and the private sector.

Sponsored by the Puget Sound Chapter of NDTA, with generous support from NDTA, the Tacoma Yacht Club, and other area corporate sponsors, the August Meeting provides a forum to foster our critical public and private partnership in defense transportation through frank discussion about new challenges, technologies and best practices. In addition, the meeting provides friendly discussions as well as a chance to relax and discuss current changes and future possibilities.

“You will not find it difficult to prove that battles, campaigns, and even wars have been won or lost primarily because of logistics.” – General Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Dating back to 1944, the NDTA has a rich history. In that time, NDTA has established a track record of service, including real-world disaster relief through partnerships with organizations such as the American Red Cross; the creation of transportation studies and white papers; and the development of emergency management plans exercised in cooperation with the military.

NDTA is dedicated to serving national security through education, knowledge sharing in logistics, transportation supply chain management and passenger travel. Individual membership in NDTA provides opportunities to network with, serve and educate the professional community.

NDTA members comprise more than 5,500 active duty and retired military members, government civilians, private sector professionals and students. As a part of corporate membership benefits, companies may register individual employees as members. All members should aim to participate in the networking, professional development and charitable activities of their local chapter.

Corporate membership in NDTA provides unique networking, business and educational opportunities for your organization. Corporate membership provides your team the opportunity to take part in key discussions and share ideas with military, government and industry leadership. Your organization can be part of influencing and setting the transportation, travel and distribution agenda for today and into the future.

Keep up with the issues that are important to our industry. NDTA frequently co-collaborates with industry and government to tackle “Issues” that impact areas of mutual concern. Feel free to share your opinions.

We keep up with the latest news in the military and government. From policy to politics and contingencies to capabilities, our stories are tailored for our members and partners.

NDTA has served our country’s national defense and homeland security as a trusted environment where government, military and private sector professionals discuss transportation logistics.

Industry plays such a vital role in government and military logistics, transportation, and travel – it’s often referred to as a fourth Component. We dig into the issues facing industry and learn from innovation, plus find news from industry and learn from their innovations as we find NDTA’s corporate member news.

NDTA headquarters announces information from chapters and committees with current details and upcoming events.

Join the National Defense Transportation Association’s global association, logistics and passenger travel professional. Experience competitive benefits, rewarding professional development courses, exciting networking benefits, exciting networking opportunities, and create a strong, efficient transportation system for the United States and homeland security.

This August gathering near Pt. Defiance is a chance to learn more about the transportation industry and discuss the realities of logistics . . . and the meeting is an easy journey in Western Washington. For more information, please visit http://www.ndta-pugetsound.com/events.

Please note that non-members are also welcome to attend.