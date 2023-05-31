Updated Tacoma Downtown Link Extension online open house – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

On March 23, the Sound Transit Board identified new route alternatives and station options for the Tacoma Dome Link Extension. These included additional route alternatives with associated stations in South Federal Way and station options in Fife for study in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement. To bring these additions up to the same level of evaluation as our existing alternatives, we plan to publish the Draft EIS in mid-2024. These updates will affect the start of service for the Tacoma Dome Link, which we now anticipate opening in 2035. Check out our online open house to view full project details and view updated maps. Click here to learn more.