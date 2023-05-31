 Tacoma Streetcars – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Streetcars

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

Friday, June 9th @ 6:30pm
Tacoma Historical Society Museum – 406 Tacoma Avenue South

Presented by Mike Bergman, President of the National Railway Historical Society Tacoma Chapter.

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our June monthly program presented by the President of the National Railway Historical Society’s Tacoma Chapter, Mike Bergman. Mike will share the history of Tacoma’s streetcar system, from its inception as horse drawn trolleys to electric streetcars.

Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6pm for exhibit viewing, talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Eventbrite or at the door.

Register now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tacomas-streetcars-registration-638901470497

This event is generously sponsored by Tacoma Creates, the Port of Tacoma, Tacoma Public Utilities and Amtrak. For questions, call (253) 472-3738 or e-mail info@tacomahistory.org

