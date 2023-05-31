Pierce Transit Fare Free on June 1 to Kick Off Ride Transit Month – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

To celebrate the first day of Ride Transit Month, Pierce Transit will offer fare free riding privileges on Thursday, June 1, 2023. June is recognized annually as Ride Transit Month. Nationwide, transit agencies, advocates and partner organizations promote transit use during the month and coordinate activities and events that encourage the public to ride transit.

The free rides are valid on all regularly-scheduled Pierce Transit bus service, SHUTTLE and Runner on-demand services.

Pierce Transit is also partnering with Downtown on the Go and Pierce Trips on a Transit Trivia Night on June 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Zeek’s Pizza, 1702 Pacific Ave, Tacoma. Community members are invited to attend this all-ages event to learn more about public transportation and smart commuting options, and participate in an entertaining transit-related quiz with prizes.

Pierce Transit has been serving the people of Pierce County with local transit services since 1980. In 2022, Pierce Transit provided about 5.5 million rides to people who used the service for everything from getting to jobs and school, to accessing health care.

For information on services provided by Pierce Transit, visit www.PierceTransit.org.