No Meeting for Lakewood United on June 1, 2023 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United announcement.

There will be “NO Lakewood United meeting this June 1st, 2023 at 6:00 pm at Pierce College.

PROGRAMS COMING UP

June 8th, 2023 at 7:15 A.M. – Burs Restaurant – 6151 Steilacoom Blvd. SW

Guest Speaker: LPD CHIEF PATRICK D SMITH

Chief Smith will share information on a high interest/impact local community topic. He comes to Lakewood with over 32 years of law enforcement and leadership experience.

Lakewood United News and Meeting Dates

All meeting and events will also be on Zoom. Please email your request to: LakewoodUnited@gmail.com and a link will be sent to you. Zoom will be muted to all. Use “chat box” to talk.

We have a new website so check it out! LakewoodUnited.org

Evening meetings will be at Pierce College on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of the month starting in May. Morning meetings will be at Burs Restaurant on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month. More information is coming.

Signing-up for a yearly Membership in Lakewood United allows us to keep providing relevant information to our community. Please go to our website to join.

Lakewood United’s 2023 Board “Thanks You” for your support!