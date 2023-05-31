Meet the Candidates for U.P.’s Next Police Chief – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Be sure to stop by the Civic Building atrium (3609 Market Place W.) tomorrow, Thursday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to noon to meet and greet the two candidates who hope to replace retiring Chief Greg Premo.

Lt. Patrick Burke and Lt. Trent Stephens, both members of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), will be available to meet members of the community and hear more about public safety concerns in U.P.

Lt. Burke has been with the PCSD since 2011. He has worked as a patrol officer and in contract assignments with Pierce Transit, the Puyallup School District and the City of Edgewood. He has been a use of force instructor for 10 years and served on PCSD’s SWAT team for five years. Lt. Burke is currently assigned to the Administrative Services Bureau where he oversees several units and programs including Civil, Court Security, Fleet, Public Disclosure, and the Body Worn Camera Program.

Lt. Stephens has served with the PCSD for 33 years, beginning his career as a correctional deputy before he transitioned to Patrol Operations. He has held various positions throughout his career, including resident deputy, neighborhood patrol deputy, patrol supervisor, search and rescue coordinator, and deputy contract chief for Pierce Transit Police. Lt. Stephens is also a member of the FEMA National Urban Search and Rescue team WA-Task Force 1.