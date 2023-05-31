Library app allows for customization – The Suburban Times

Library app allows for customization May 31, 2023 · Leave a Comment · Pierce County Library System social media post. Did you know the Libby app allows you to edit the font of the e-book you are reading? You can change the spacing, size and style such as a dyslexic font. Learn more at http://ow.ly/bZvP50OzJxo Did you know the Libby app allows you to edit the font of the e-book you are reading? You can change the spacing, size and style such as a dyslexic font. Learn more at https://t.co/ODStNLpPug pic.twitter.com/OwzE5RBJa4— PierceCountyLibrary (@PierceCoLibrary) May 30, 2023
