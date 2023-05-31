 Library app allows for customization – The Suburban Times

Library app allows for customization

Pierce County Library System social media post.

Did you know the Libby app allows you to edit the font of the e-book you are reading? You can change the spacing, size and style such as a dyslexic font. Learn more at http://ow.ly/bZvP50OzJxo

