APCC is Temporarily Moving – The Suburban Times

Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement.

We are thrilled to announce that Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC) is embarking on an exciting new chapter as we temporarily move from our current location to 3513 East Portland Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98404, effective May 31, 2023.

We are eagerly starting the process of building our dream facility, which will allow us to continue our mission of bridging communities and generations through art, culture, education, and business.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Metro Parks for their wonderful partnership in making all of this possible for APCC, not only our interim physical transition but making our building project possible on Parks land at 4851 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409 – thank you so much Metro Parks.

This move temporarily represents a significant milestone in our journey. It is a testament to the incredible growth and support we have received from our community. The dream of a new facility has been made possible through the unwavering dedication of our generous partners, sponsors and the tremendous support of our staff and volunteers. We are grateful for the many donations received through our One Heart One Home building campaign, which has brought us closer to turning this dream into a reality.

As we prepare to build our new facility, we are filled with excitement and anticipation. This new space will be a testament to the diverse cultures of the Asia Pacific region, a place where art, culture, education, and business can flourish and where communities can come together to celebrate our shared heritage.

During this transitional period, we want to assure you that our commitment to serving the community remains unwavering. While the physical location may change, the heart and soul of APCC continue to beat strong. We will continue to offer our educational workshops, artistic performances, and community engagement initiatives, albeit in a different setting.

The move to our temporary location provides us with a unique opportunity to explore new possibilities. Surrounded by nature, this temporary location offers ample space for outdoor activities and events. We are excited to reimagine our programming and discover innovative ways to engage with all of you.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who has supported APCC over the years. Your unwavering belief in our mission has brought us this far, and we are honored to have you by our side as we embark on this new chapter. Together, we will create a vibrant and inclusive space that celebrates the richness and diversity of the Asia Pacific cultures.