City of University Place announcement.

The City of University Place Councilmembers may be present at a reception to meet and greet the Public Safety’s Police Chief candidates. The reception will take place on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the University Place Council Chambers atrium located at 3609 Market Place West, Third Floor. This is not a Council meeting and there will be no action taken.