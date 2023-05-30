Road Work Restricts Inside Northbound Lane of Pacific Avenue June 1-2 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will perform road maintenance on the inside northbound lane of Pacific Avenue between South 30th and South 27th streets. On Thursday, June 1, from 7:30 AM – 4 PM and Friday, June 2, from 7:30 AM – 4 PM, the inside northbound lane will be closed, with through traffic allowed, until work is completed on Friday, June 2, at 4 PM.

All repairs are weather-dependent, and rescheduling may be required. Notice boards will be on location to notify drivers of the project and will also reflect any necessary changes.

Those with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Derrick Wells at dwells@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5430.