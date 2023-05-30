A Third Time Is a Definite Charm for an Absolute Winner Lunch – The Suburban Times

Ms. Young, the owner (right) and Mr. Young, the Sushi Chef (left).

Originally, my friend Donn called and suggested we meet for lunch at Flying Sushi on the south side of the Westgate Shopping Center on Tacoma’s Pearl Street. Flying Sushi was brand new and the owner and her fellow workers were doing everything they could do to welcome customers.

The first time we ate lunch there, it was excellent and affordable. So the next day Peg and I invited our only grandson, Riley, just back from Iowa, to join us. We all three enjoyed the food and were very happy with the Bento boxes and the service.

A week later Peg and I returned. Our taste buds were anticipating the miso and imagining unagi (eel), one of our favorite forms of sushi.

Unagi, our favorite sushi plus!

The owner, Ms. Young, there to help out the Sushi Chef, Mr. Young (they are not a married couple, just part of the same family), were happy for us to take their photograph.

We were at peace with the world and anticipating seafood luxury.

Miso soup came out first as well as our unagi tray. We’ve dined on unagi in Seattle, Olympia, and Tacoma and loved them all, but . . . this was the best we’ve had.

Then, a plate of briny jewels came to our table. We had a tray of fresh fish sushi, from left to right, tuna, shrimp, hamachi – yellow tail tuna, and salmon. I may be a little confused on the names, but not the flavors. They were fantastic.

The 1st prize winner was that long platter of sushi grade salmon, tuna, shrimp, Hamachi – salty and sweet yellowtail tuna, salmon, halibut, salmon again, toro – a very expensive fatty tuna that melted in our mouths, tuna and salmon again. These are all textures and flavors we would like to meet up with again, and again, and, again.

If you are not happy with just dreams of excellent sushi, then you should be going through the door and sitting at one of the tables and running your eyes over the menu. We are already looking forward to our next adventure at Flying Sushi. Be sure and ask for their foldable menu. You can use it like a map to find your next discovery treat . . .

You can contact Flying Sushi at www.flyingsushiwa.com or call 253-212-1432.

Flying Sushi is located at 5719 North 26th St. Ste B, Tacoma, WA 98407 and is open Monday through Saturday. Stop in and get that take-home menu so you’ll be ready to order exactly what you want . . . even if you don’t really know what it is . . . yet.